Cricketer Rashid Khan impresses with cover of ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ OST

Rashid Khan, meray paas tum ho

It seems like Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan has more than just his cricketing skills to offer – his seemingly impressive singing chops!

Rashid, who is currently the vice-captain of the Afghanistan national cricket team, was seen singing the title track of ARY Digital’s super hit 2019 serial Meray Paas Tum Ho in a video uploaded to Twitter, and the cover has left fans enthralled.

As it turns out, Rashid Khan’s singing chops seem to be just as top-notch as his bowling techniques, with Twitterati hailing him for his multiple talents, with some even comparing him to a professional singer.

Even the star of MPTH, Humayun Saeed, praised Rashid’s voice, tweeting, “Good voice Rashid…:).”

“Wow he actually sounds good,” wrote one user, while another commented, “It’s on repeat. Amazing voice and singing skills. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has got some competition.” 

Whether it’s Rashid’s own voice or whether’s he’s lipsyncing, one thing is clear – his fans are definitely bowled over!

