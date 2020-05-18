Web Analytics
Cricketer Sharjeel Khan, wife welcome baby girl

Cricketer Sharjeel Khan and his wife have been blessed with a baby girl.

He took to Twitter to share the happy news with his fans.

“We are happy to announce the arrival of our baby. Blessed with a baby girl. Shukar Allhamdulliah,” the batsman tweeted on Monday.

Sharjeel’s fans and cricketers including Kamran Akmal and Amir Yamin congratulated him on the arrival of his new born baby.

Karachi Kings, the team which Sharjeel Khan represented in Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition as an opening batsman, also extended heartiest prayers and love to him for the new addition to his family.

