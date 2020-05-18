Cricketer Sharjeel Khan, wife welcome baby girl
Cricketer Sharjeel Khan and his wife have been blessed with a baby girl.
He took to Twitter to share the happy news with his fans.
“We are happy to announce the arrival of our baby. Blessed with a baby girl. Shukar Allhamdulliah,” the batsman tweeted on Monday.
We are happy to announce the arrival of our baby❤️. Blessed with a baby girl ❤️ shukar Allhamdulliah 😊
— Sharjeel khan (@SharjeelLeo14) May 18, 2020
Sharjeel’s fans and cricketers including Kamran Akmal and Amir Yamin congratulated him on the arrival of his new born baby.