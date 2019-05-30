Cricketers, celebrities endorse Dana Dan Green as World Cup 2019 official chant!

The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup is all set to enthrall the audiences in the hosting England and in other parts of the world with absolute zeal and passion from 30th May 2019. Ever since the team was announced, Pakistanis are over the moon excited for some breathtaking wins and some flamboyant show of talent by their favorite cricketing stars.

Not only are the people excited, but Pakistani players are also anticipating victories in all games, asking the nation to pray for Pakistan’s successful winning spree. Just recently, one of the immensely talented bowlers, Muhammed Amir has taken to Twitter and Instagram to wish luck to the team and also to ask his fans to keep praying and supporting green shirts along with a new and unprecedented World Cup chant.

He further says, “Loosing and winning are parts of the game but the support for team green is our life. So let us all unite & scream DANA DAN GREEN! DANA DAN GREEN! EAT GREEN SUPPORT GREEN!!”

So in a way, the young bowler has perhaps brought up the official World Cup chant for Pakistan, “Dana Dan Green!” which is also justifying the overall oomph and patriotism all Pakistanis have in their hearts. Soon after his tweet and Instagram post, #DanaDanGreen has started getting traction on all social media platforms for the right reasons.

Abundant celebs have decided to carry M. Amir’s energizing slogan forward by putting up their photos and videos on social media with best wishes for the green shirts. The absolutely stunning, Yashma Gill writes, “Here is my endless love & support for my Pakistan. Go Dana Dan Green boys! We will win the World Cup!!”

Being an impressive family woman, the graceful Nadia Hussain has posted a photo for green shirts with her children donned in green and white with the caption that says, “Pakistan is my first love and I’m so proud of team green. All my love and support to these talented boys. Show us your Dana Dan skills on field boys and bring the trophy home!!”

The adorable, Anoushey Ashraf also puts up a photo of herself with her best wishes for the team. She pens, Best of luck team Green 🇵🇰 We Love You!! Our love and support is with you guys! Bring the trophy home. GO DANA DAN GREEN!

The immensely talented Asim Azhar has not only endorsed the chant, but he has also made a jingle with Dana Dan Green. He writes, “love cricket and I am super excited for the World Cup 2019. My best wishes, support and immense love for Mohammad Amir and team Pakistan! Danadan green boysss, let’s do this and win clean!”

The cutest, Iqra Aziz also takes to Instagram to put her excitement into words in the latest video. Clad in Pakistan’s official World Cup kit, the prima donna is all revved up for the tournament. She captions the video with, “Pakistan lives in my heart 💚 and I am so so proud of our cricket team who are going for the World Cup. Dana Dan sixers and fours are going to help in bringing the trophy 🏆 home!

All the best boys, you got this!!”

The astounding, Hania Aamir has also shared her sitting in the car and cheering for the Pakistani team. She says the love for Pakistan’s team will keep on increasing with each passing day. She says, “I’m super hyped up because it’s World Cup 🏆 timeeeee! DANA DAN greeen is all I will scream because I want to show my support to team Pakistan 🇵🇰 We will win this boys! Sending you all lots of loveee 💚”

However, here is the thing! Watch Jeeto Pakistan Today at 19:30 to find out what #DanaDanGreen really is!!!

