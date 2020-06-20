Cricketing fraternity applaud local publication

Individuals from the cricketing fraternity paid glowing tributes to local publication ScoreLine for its contribution to the industry and setting reputable standards within sporting journalism.

The publication was launched five years ago with a clear aim of providing a concrete platform for cricketing matters to be covered and documented specifically from the country.

Aamir Sohail, Former Pakistan Captain added, “The country needed a thorough publication and the contribution and effort of ScoreLine are immense. Accomplishments are inspiring and hope this continues to bring forth more knowledge and interest for cricket fans locally and from overseas moving ahead”.

The print edition of the publication is representative of a bi-monthly magazine which covers stories from around the world including an emphasis on all forms of the game. Currently, this is the only print publication available from the country which is dedicated to the sport of Cricket.

“After a long break in Pakistan, we have received an informative cricketing publication with noted writers, quality layouts and standardized print magazine edition”, mentionedSikander Bakht, former Pakistan Test Cricketer

The digital platform, on the other hand, is a mix of news items, features, coverages, interviews, analysis, and video reportage. The web presence has gained in much prominence due to its zeal, and timely updating of content. Feature stories are a general favourite, with columns from leading contributors based out of the country and overseas including some noteworthy names from the journalistic and sporting community. Social channels accordingly are also high on the engagement front.

Dr Nasim Ashraf, former Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board detailed, “ScoreLine is doing a commendable job for Cricket in Pakistan. Commendations are fitting for the effort”.

Advisory board of the venture has included some noted senior personalities of the country including Arif Abbasi, Javed Jabbar, Chishty Mujahid and Rashid Latif. Contributors to the publication range across from the globe including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, West Indies, and the United States.

“The publication has established its reputation by virtue of consistency, quality and exceptional content. It covers all major cricketing events and happenings”, said Jalaluddin, former Pakistan Test Cricketer.

The venture was founded by Muhammad Rahimtoola and Shoaib Ahmed, the former having been associated with the television and digital industry whilst the latter being a journalist and previously leading Media Affairs at the Pakistan Cricket Board from Karachi.

Dr Saad Shafqat, noted columnist and author, further added, “ScoreLine is a much-consolidated platform. The engrossing cricket periodicals, opinionated expert stances, key pieces of news and imaginative graphics are all hallmarks of the publication. To have specifically made their print edition effective during this modern age is truly praiseworthy of the team’s endeavour”.

