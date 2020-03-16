Crisis can’t be averted until everyone acts responsibly: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday regretted the federal government extended “zero help” to the Balochistan government in putting pilgrims arriving from Iran in quarantine at Taftan border.

He said ensuring quarantine facilities at the frontiers is the constitutional responsibility of the federal government.

“Crisis cannot be averted until everyone acts responsibly,” he maintained.

Sindh’s COVID-19 count reached 150 after more people returning from Taftan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, pushing the total number of cases in the country to 183.

Read More: Pakistan’s Covid-19 count reaches 183 as Sindh reports more cases

Sindh has reported the highest number of 150 coronavirus cases thus far.

Earlier today, Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Taimur Jhagra confirmed 15 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the province for the first time.

He tweeted: “Just received news that 15 of 19 individuals received in KP from Taftan have tested positive for Corona Virus.

“These are the first positive cases in KP. They are being well looked after in quarantine in an isolated facility in DI Khan. More details soon.”

