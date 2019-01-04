Criticism against Mohmand Dam award causing loss to Pakistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said criticising the government’s decision to award contract of Mohmand Dam to Descon company was causing loss to the country.

“Razak Dawood has no links with Descon consortium,” Fawad said while talking to a local news channel.

He said Razak Dawood had resigned from Descon company before assuming the charge of advisor to the prime minister on commerce.

To a question about statement by Dr Farrukh Saleem, the information minister said the official spokesperson’s job was to defend policies of the government.

Earlier, on Jan 3, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda rejected the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) demand to revoke the contract.

“Those demanding cancellation of the contract are hatching conspiracies. Such elements want to halt the country’s progress by making dams controversial,” Vawda said.

The water minister said dams were a lifeline for the country, adding that he wouldn’t budge on the issue of water reservoirs’ construction.

“The dam contract was awarded on merit,” he asserted and offered an impartial probe in this regard. “We are not the people who would work for commission.”

