Crocodile spotted casually walking on highway, video goes viral

A video went viral on social media platforms which showed a 10-feet-long crocodile was casually walking on a highway in India’s Madhya Pradesh.

The reptile was seen by villagers who were taking their cattle for grazing.

Interestingly, the crocodile waiting in the bushes to let the traffic pass and later crossed the road after the vehicular movement stopped.

The forest department was informed by the villagers, however, the residents took the matter into their own hands when no official has arrived there.

A rope was tied around the croc’s neck by the villagers and pulled it out of the fields to the Madhav lake.

Residents of the village said that crocodiles come out of the lake during the rainy season.

This is the second time that a crocodile was spotted in the area in a week. The local administration has advised people not to go near the lake.

