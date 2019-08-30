Crocodile crawls out to snatch fish caught by woman, video goes viral

The video of a hungry crocodile went viral which crawled out of the water to snatch the fish caught by a woman through angler’s line, forcing her and accompaniment to run away for saving their lives.

The video was shared on Facebook, showing a woman attempted to pull the fish away which was seemed the prey of the hungry reptile.

A report of Fox News said that the incident took place at Cahills Crossing in the Kakadu National Park in Australia’s Northern Territory.

The video has gone and been viewed over one million times once shared online.

Cahills Crossing is a popular fishing spot for locals and tourists despite being crocodile-infested waters.

Earlier in January, an Indonesian woman had been mauled to death by a huge pet crocodile on the island of Sulawesi.

Deasy Tuwo, the head of a laboratory at a pearl farm in Minahasa in North Sulawesi, was killed by the 4.4-metre (14-foot) reptile, authorities said.

The 44-year old’s badly mauled body was found by colleagues the following morning, Hendrik Rundengan, from the local conservation agency, told AFP.

“The indication is that she fell into the crocodile’s enclosure,” he said, adding the incident was still being investigated by police.

The crocodile, named Merry, had eaten one of the woman’s hands and most of her abdomen was missing, Rundengan said.

“These parts may still be inside the crocodile now,” he added.

The giant reptile was sedated and removed from its enclosure in a three-hour operation that involved dozens of people, including conservation officials, the army and police.

