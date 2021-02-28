11-foot crocodile gets stuck at construction site

GUJARAT: In a shocking incident, a giant crocodile got stuck in a ditch at a construction site in India’s Gujarat.

According to the details, the laborers were busy in construction work when they spotted the 11-foot crocodile in a ditch in Kelanpur area of Vadodara.

After being informed, the builder contacted the wildlife officials and told them about the presence of a reptile at the construction site.

Later, a team of wildlife officials arrived at the site and rescued the giant crocodile.

According to Wildlife Rescue Trust President Arvind Pawar, “We received a call from a builder that a crocodile was spotted in a ditch at one of his construction sites. We rescued it and have handed it over to the forest department.”

A medical check-up was done after which the reptile was released in its natural habitat, he told ANI.

