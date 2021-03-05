Giant crocodile swallows eight-year-old boy

JAKARTA: In a horrific incident, a six-metre long crocodile swallowed an eight-year-old boy while he was swimming in a river near his house in Indonesia.

According to the details, the little boy along with his brother was swimming in the river and their father was watching them from the brink of the river on the island of Borneo in East Kalimantan province.

Suddenly, a giant crocodile appeared on the surface of the water and attacked the children. The crocodile swallowed one of the children within seconds, a local search and rescue agency official.

“The man jumped in the river to save the life of his child but the reptile escaped,” he said, adding, “He chased the crocodile and hit it with bare hands but he couldn’t keep up.”

Later, local residents in the Kutai Timur district caught the six-metre crocodile on Thursday and found the intact body of the boy inside it, 7 News reported.

