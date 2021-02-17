Crocodile undergoes surgery after swallowing shoe

FLORIDA: A crocodile swallowed a shoe that fell from a vehicle at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in Florida.

According to the details, a vehicle of a renowned product delivery company was going through the zoological park when the shoe accidentally fell from it.

One of the crocodiles at the park swallowed the footwear. The reptile was shifted to the medical facility after its condition turned to worsen.

The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine said the 11-foot crocodile was brought to the facility on 5the of February after ingesting a shoe, United Press International reported.

Veterinarians said the croc had originally thrown up the shoe, but ate it a second time. Vets attempted to get the crocodile to vomit again, but without success.

The 341-pound crocodile ended up undergoing a gastrotomy surgical procedure to remove the footwear from its stomach.

The crocodile was kept overnight for supervision and is now recovering in its enclosure at the zoo.

