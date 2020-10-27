More crop, more relief: Fed govt plans special package for farmers    

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Tuesday decided to bring a special package for farmers based on an incentive of more relief for the growers who increases the quantity of crop, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was made during the Federal Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where it was briefed that a package based on incentives for growers producing more crops would be announced in two to three days.

According to sources, the cabinet mulled over incentives to the farmers including increasing support price for wheat besides also giving subsidy on seeds and fertilizers.

The cabinet was briefed that the package would help the country in overcoming the shortage of basic food items in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 26, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to provide the maximum benefit of crops to the farmers by increasing support prices for wheat producers.

Read More: ECC approves import of 180,000 metric tons of wheat from Russia

A meeting of the Price Control Committee, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, decided to extend the maximum benefit of crops to the farmers by hiking support prices for wheat producers for the coming year.

The meeting also mulled over recommendations and steps to control the inflation in prices of essential items across the nation. It also briefed PM on the provincial status of the efforts made to ensure the same.

Comments

comments