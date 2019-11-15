A crow can speak. Its bizarre and can put you in a state of shock for a moment but then you’ll enjoy the hilarious moment.

Similar happened to many outside Knaresborough Castle, a place in one of the largest county of United Kingdom (UK), Yorkshire.

Lisa, 43, a mum of two, was also astonished when she was going along with Mark Brooks on a day trip to Knaresborough Castle.

“Suddenly someone asked Y’alright love? in a Yorkshire accent. I could not recognize it as Marks voice and looked around myself for anyone else,” she said adding that she only found a crow.

“It once again repeated the words to my utter astonishment,” Lisa said.

Read More: Rooster triumphs in battle over right to crow

Liza also filmed the extra ordinary moment in a 34-second clip showing the pied crow fiddling with a twig before hopping onto a wall to greet the couple with the endearing phrase ‘Y’alright love?’.

Liza was not alone to witness as triplets Ann, Clair and Britt Chadwick, all 44 years old, who lived nearby also shared a conversation with the crow.

“Are you alright, love?” the crow asks. Not bad thanks, crow. Yourself? asked Ann.

Comments

comments