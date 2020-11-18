Eagle-eyed fans of the royal Netflix drama The Crown have managed to spot a Kate Middleton look-alike in the crowd in one of the scenes!

While season four of the intriguing show chronicles the 1970s and 1980s, decades before Middleton became a part of the British royal family, fans are convinced that she makes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in episode six, reported Daily Mail.

The episode follows Prince Charles and Diana on their royal tour to Australia and New Zealand and in one of the scenes, the Princess of Wales is seen walking through the streets of Brisbane to greet clamoring well-wishers.

Among this crowd, one brunette in a yellow cardigan stood out for fans thanks to her eerie resemblance to the current Duchess of Cambridge! Many then took to Twitter to point out the resemblance, sharing screenshots of the moment.

“Meta moment in S4 Ep 6 of The Crown... while depicting Charles and Diana’s trip to Oz, one of the women reaching out to touch Diana is the spit of Kate Middleton,” wrote one user, sharing a picture of the woman.

Meta moment in S4 Ep6 of #TheCrown….while depicting Charles and Diana's trip to Oz, one of the women reaching out to touch Diana is the spit of Kate Middleton…. pic.twitter.com/OLLda3gJmX — Heather McDonagh (@Connemara_Queen) November 16, 2020

Another also pointed out the same, writing, “Surely I’m not the only one who has definitely (read: probably not, but definitely) spotted Kate Middleton in the background in Season 4 of @TheCrownNetflix!”

The similarity seems purely coincidental though and while Middleton may not be a part of the show yet, her husband, Prince William has had his entry – a little William accompanies his parents Charles and Diana on the Australian tour.

Talking to Sky News earlier, Emma Corrin, the actor who has garnered much praise for her portrayal of Diana, revealed that she “can’t imagine what their (Princes William and Harry) reaction will be” to her playing their mom on screen.

“I try not to think about whether people watch it because I think that’s a slippery slope. You can’t really control if they do and also if you start thinking about, ‘I wonder what they’ll think’… It’s kind of, yeah, it’s quite stressful,” she said.

