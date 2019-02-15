‘Crown prince to travel via helicopter from Nur Khan base to PM House’

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is expected to travel by helicopter from Nur Khan airbase to Prime Minister House upon his arrival in the country on Saturday (tomorrow).

According to sources, the prince will fly in helicopter to the PM House where he will stay during his two-day long maiden visit to Pakistan. Moreover, the alternate land routes will also be fully secured and guarded by law enforcement personnel in addition to armed police units, sources said.

Sources further informed ARY News regarding alterations in the schedule of the crown prince. As per the revised schedule: the Saudi prince will be welcomed at Nur Khan Base, from where he will travel to the PM House.

Prince Muhammad will be presented a guard of honor at the PM House, followed by an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After the meeting, a formal dinner will be served for the prince at PM House.

On Feb 17, the crown prince along with his 100-member delegation will call on President Arif Alvi, where the royal guest will be honored with a luncheon at the President House.

Other meetings with the military leadership and parliament members are also in the itinerary of the high-profile Saudi official.

The Saudi guests will depart for the airport from the President House on Feb 17.

It is pertinent to note here that on February 13, sources had reported that seven BMWs 7 Series, one land cruiser, and eight containers carrying essential articles for the crown prince’s personal use had been brought to Pakistan and shifted to the PM House.

