Crown prince was in Rahim Yar Khan before arriving in Islamabad: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the Abu Dhabi prince on a private visit stayed in Rahim Yar Khan for three days before arriving in Islamabad on a one-day official visit, ARY News reported.

“The Abu Dhabi prince was staying in Rahim Yar Khan for animal hunting,” he clarified while talking to media.

Dismissing the report that Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan left Pakistan in haste, Chaudhry Fawad declared Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s late visit to the country as successful, as the UAE has granted balance of payment support of US$3bn.

He said the visit had fortified the bilateral relations. He also thanked him for helping Pakistan in the times of need.

In a series of tweets on Sunday night, Chaudhry said that “reporters who had never been to the Foreign Office portrayed themselves as experts on foreign policy”.

He further stated that details of all such visits were finalised beforehand, and there was no truth in the news of his before-the-schedule departure.

“Considering Abu Dhabi’s role in Afghan dialogue, support to Pakistan for balance-of-payments, and Pakistan’s standing today in the Arab world, [the journalists] ought to confirm the reports first”, he tweeted.

The crown prince of Abu Dhabi on Sunday afternoon left Islamabad for his home country after a day-long official visit.

A host of regional and global issues also came under discussion as the Crown Prince, who visited Pakistan after 12 years, had a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan whereas delegation-level talks between the Pakistani and Emirati officials and cabinet members also took place.

