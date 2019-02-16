ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday directed for crackdown on those doing negative propaganda on social media against Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his delegation’s visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The Ministry of Interior has written to the director general of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the chief commissioner Islamabad, the inspector generals of police and chief secretaries of all the provinces to take strict action against such activities.

The letter read that some outfits and their people were doing negative propaganda against the Saudi Arabian crown prince’s visit.

“So far, five Facebook pages, 19 Facebook accounts and 20 Twitter accounts have been found involved in spreading unfounded statements,” it said.

Read More: Saudi crown prince to reach Islamabad on Feb 17

The Interior Ministry directed the cybercrime wing of the FIA and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to immediately block such accounts and take action against those running them.

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman will arrive in Pakistan on Feb 17, according to the Foreign Office.

In a statement, it said the Saudi Arabian crown prince will now be visiting Islamabad from Feb 17 to 18. However, the visit programme remains unchanged.

The preparations to receive the visiting dignitary to Pakistan are all set and the government has decided to accord an ‘unmatched’ welcome to him with JF-17 Thunder jets as the Saudi Arabian delegation enters Pakistan’s airspace.

Pakistan Air Force’s Sherdil Squadron, comprising the cutting-edge JF-17 Thunder aircrafts will give an airborne salute to the dignitaries and escort them to the airport.

