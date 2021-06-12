CHATRA, Jharkhand: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official has reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself after killing his colleague who was present in the same room of a COVID-19 isolation building.

According to Indian media reports, the paramilitary CRPF officials were alone in the room at the time of the shooting while senior police termed it a suicide case.

The incident took place in the COVID-19 isolation building located in the ITI College of Simaria police station area in Chatra district headquarters of Jharkhand.

A police officer told the local media that one of the CRPF official named Kalu Ram Gurjar, 35, from Rajasthan had apparently killed his colleague Ravindra Kumar, 40, from Haryana after being prevented from committing suicide and later killed himself.

The bodies of the CRPF officials were sent for post-mortem besides launching an investigation into the incident.

Some reports said that both officials had fired at each other.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is the largest Central Armed Police Force that functions under the authority of the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Indian government.

