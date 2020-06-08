CRTF is being made fully operational across Sindh: governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Monday that the Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) will be made operational across the province soon, ARY News reported.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail chaired a high-level meeting at Governor House which was attended by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial lawmakers including Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Jamal Siddiqui and others through video link.

The participants of the meeting held consultation over different matters including the operationalisation of CRTF in Sindh.

Governor Ismail said that the force is being made fully operational across the province as the volunteers have been given an important national responsibility.

He said that the force will spread awareness among the masses regarding precautionary measures against COVID-19 pandemic besides playing its role in implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On May 12, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to activate Corona Relief Tiger Force across the country.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review weekly report of the Tiger Force, PM Imran had asked the chief ministers and chief secretaries to operationalise the force at district, Tehsil and union council level.

Terming volunteers of Tiger Force ‘heroes of the nation’, the prime minister had directed to ensure complete cooperation with them. He had also directed the authorities to ensure excellent cooperation at administrative level to provide maximum relief to masses.

On the occasion, PM Imran had paid rich tribute to the volunteers of the Tiger Force and said that they were the asset of the country.

