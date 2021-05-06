Web Analytics
Only 364 candidates pass CSS 2020 exam, check final result here

CSS 2020 results announced

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Thursday announced the results of the 2020 CSS written examination, ARY News reported.

As many as 18533 candidates appeared in the examination out of which only 364 passed the examination.

Maheen Hassan, a female candidate with roll number 22007, has topped the CSS 2020 on general merit.

The passing percentage of the exam was only 1.96 percent, which is less than the passing percentage of last year. The pass percentage of the exam in 2019 was 2.56pc.

CE-2020 Final Result Press … by Mehar Mahmood Idrees

According to FPSC, 226 male candidates and 138 female candidates passed the CSS written examinations.

