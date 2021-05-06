ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Thursday announced the results of the 2020 CSS written examination, ARY News reported.

As many as 18533 candidates appeared in the examination out of which only 364 passed the examination.

CSS-2020 Final Result Analysis :). Salient Features of the Result are as Under… Candidates Appeared in written examination: 18553

Pass in Written Examination: 376

Candidates Finally Qualified After Viva Voce: 364 1/2 — Federal Public Service Commission Updates (@FPSC_Islamabad) May 6, 2021

Maheen Hassan, a female candidate with roll number 22007, has topped the CSS 2020 on general merit.

Competitive Examination (CSS) 2020 – Final Result Congratulations to All Allocated Candidates. 1/3#CSS2020 https://t.co/8xV3WK3ZAh pic.twitter.com/O64uiv4cYe — Federal Public Service Commission Updates (@FPSC_Islamabad) May 6, 2021

The passing percentage of the exam was only 1.96 percent, which is less than the passing percentage of last year. The pass percentage of the exam in 2019 was 2.56pc.

According to FPSC, 226 male candidates and 138 female candidates passed the CSS written examinations.

