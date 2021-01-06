CTD, agencies probe if Effendi murder was targeted assassination

KARACHI: Police and intelligence agencies have begun investigating on Wednesday the murder of Zain Effendi with all the help of all forensic help at disposal, ARY News reported.

According to the details available on the case, police and the counter terrorism department personnel visited the crime scene to assess the situation prima facie.

Complete geo-fencing of the crime scene has been carried out, police told media, adding that they are probing whether it was as a result of random robbery bid or a targeted attack.

The suspects in the case have only taken mobile phone, wallet, and few jewelry items from the deceased, said the police.

Only after analyzing phone calls made by suspects will we build on the investigation on the matter, police said of the geo-fencing data it recovered.

READ MORE: Hassan Ali Effendi’s grandson murdered in Karachi

It was reported earlier today Zain Ali Effendi, grandson of Hassan Ali Effendi, was murdered at his residence in Karachi near the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Unknown armed men had entered his residence in the wee hours of Wednesday and shot him dead, the police said.

Zain Ali Effendi was grandson of Hassan Ali Effendi, the founder of Karachi’s Sindh Madrasatul Islam, which was established in 1885.

According to police officials, five alleged assailants broke into the house of Zain Effendi at 3:25am and remained in house for upto 55 minutes.

The armed men had arrived in a white Corolla car, the police further said.

“They had tied a servant in home with rope and pumped three bullets in the face of the victim,” according to police.

