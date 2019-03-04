KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police on Monday claimed to have arrested four suspects in Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and ex-MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi’s murder case.

Claiming major development in Ali Raza Abidi’s assassination case, CTD’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naveed Khawaj told the journalists that they had apprehended at least four suspects, involved in the killing, from different areas of Karachi today (Monday).

Giving details about the new development, the police officer said that geofencing helped detect a suspect, Farooq, who was arrested today in the metropolis. Farooq identified three more suspects involved in the murder.

CTD to probe into Ali Raza Abidi murder case

Naveed Khawaj said that the police on the identification of Farooq, conducted raids in Kharadar and other areas and took all the three suspects into custody. He said that the suspects were identified as Ghazali, Haseeb and Aboubakar.

The CTD official said that Farooq’s brother Mustafa alias ‘Kali Chiran’, Faizan and Husnain were at the large. He said that that the suspects killed the MQM-P leader after the 22 weeks long planning. The police official said that Bilal was included in the shooting team established for Abidi’s murder.

Naveed Khawaj said that they were interrogating the suspects to find out the motto behind the Abidi’s assassination.

