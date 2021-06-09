KARACHI: A three-member committee of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has questioned the former leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Anees Ahmed Advocate for having alleged connections with RAW-linked suspects, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A three-member committee of CTD investigators headed by the deputy inspector general (DIG) questioned Anees Ahmed Advocate to probe into the allegations of the arrested MQM terrorists who had claimed for having contacts with him and Farooq Sattar.

During the interrogation, the investigators have confiscated the national identity card, passport and mobile phone of the politician. The CTD officials told the media that the process of blocking Anees’ national identity card has commenced and the politician was formally included in the ongoing investigation.

The CTD said that the politician has been banned to go outside the metropolis, whereas, his mobile phone will be sent for forensic investigation.

Anees Ahmed Advocate was summoned by CTD investigators to probe into the terrorist incident in Hyderabad besides having suspicions of his connections with the MQM terrorists. It may be noted here that Anees Ahmed had joined Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) after dissociation with MQM.

While talking to journalists, Anees Ahmed said that he is cooperating with the CTD investigators, however, he did not receive orders regarding any restrictions for his travelling outside the metropolis.

He said that the state is authorised to seize his passport whenever it wants. The politician announced that he is not facing pressure while he will not rejoin Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) at any cost.

Earlier on Saturday, former Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Farooq Sattar had appeared before the CTD officials in a probe related to establishing contact between RAW and local terrorists.

The department has expanded the scope of investigation after two alleged terrorists of MQM, Naeem Khan and Imran Ahmed, had been arrested last month on charges of having contacts with RAW and involvement in terrorism.

The RAW-linked suspects had allegedly confessed their role in terrorist incidents that occurred in Karachi and Hyderabad besides claiming the involvement of former leadership of MQM Hyderabad in the incidents after naming Farooq Sattar, Anees Ahmed Advocate and other leaders.

