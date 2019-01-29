CTD apprehends suicide bomber, TTP commander in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a suicide bomber and a commander of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during separate raids in Karachi.

Addressing a press conference CTD DIG Sheikh Abdullah said that they conducted a raid on a tip-off and arrested Rehman alias ‘Ustad Gi’ a commander of banned TTP in Karachi. He said that heavy weapons and explosive material were also recovered from his possession.

He said that Rehman had replaced TTP commander Sher Bahadur after his murder. The CTD officer claimed that the TTP commander was planning to do major terrorism activity in the city.

DIG Sheikh Abdullah said that ,in another raid, CTD arrested a suicide bomber in Karachi. He said that the terrorist’s name was included in police’s red book.

Read More: Police arrest two TTP terrorists in Karachi

Earlier, in a successful action, the Sindh police, on December 21, had arrested two terrorists of banned outfit Tehrek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and confiscated weapons from their custody in Karachi.

As per details, the police, on a tip-off had nabbed two of the TTP’s commander of Swat chapter, and recovered arms from their custody.

Comments

comments