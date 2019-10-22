CTD apprehends ‘terrorist’ of banned outfit in Bannu

BANNU: Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have arrested a suspected terrorist of a banned outfit in Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News.

According to sources, the officials of CDT, on a tip-off, conducted raid at the District Headquarter Hospital in Lakki Marwat and took the suspect into custody.

The suspected militant arrived at the hospital for medical treatment, the sources said and added that he was shifted to unidentified place for further interrogations.

The authorities did not disclose the identity of the terrorist so far.

Earlier on July 25, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had claimed to have arrested a terrorist belonging to the proscribed organisation in Rawalpindi.

CTD officials had relayed the arrest was made on a tip-off in Rawalpindi’s area of Mankial. Arms and explosive material were also recovered from his possession.

“The arrested terrorist identified as Mujahid Iqbal was planning to carry out terror activity in Rawalpindi”, the CTD officials had said.

