CTD apprehends ‘three terrorists’ from Gujranwala

LAHORE: Counterterrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police on Monday claimed to have arrested three alleged terrorists during a raid in the Gujranwala city of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

“The terrorists belong to a banned outfit,” claimed the police and identified them as Muhammad Saqib, Abdul Malik, and Mujahid Iqbal.

The CTD team also recovered detonators, safety fuses, and explosive material from their possession. They were shifted to an undisclosed location for further probe.

On June 10, two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit were apprehended in a raid by Counter-Terrorism Department from Bhakkar.

According to details, the detained individuals whose names have been revealed to be Muhammad Ullah and Fazal Razzaq were involved in questionable activities, said a CTD spokesperson.

Donation receipts and banned literature were recovered from their possession by law enforcement officials.

CTD police station has registered an FIR against the individuals and a case has been filed to investigate the matter further.

