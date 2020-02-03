CTD apprehends three alleged terrorists in Faisalabad

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Monday claimed to have arrested three alleged terrorists in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

Acting on a tip-off, the CTD police conducted a raid at a house in Faisalabad and arrested three terrorists of a banned outfit.

During the raid, CTD officials also recovered explosives, safety fuses, three detonators, weapons, ammunition and other things form their possession.

The alleged terrorists were identified as Abdul Salam, Dawood Chishti and Ali Khan.

A spokesperson of the CTD said that the arrested ‘terrorists’ have allegedly planned to target sensitive installations in Lahore.

