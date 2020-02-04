CTD apprehends two alleged terrorists in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Monday claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

Acting on a tip-off, the CTD police conducted a raid at a house in Sarband area of Peshawar and arrested the two terrorists of a banned outfit.

During the raid, CTD officials also recovered weapons, ammunition and cash from their possession.

The alleged terrorists were identified as Akbar and Suliman. Sources said that the terrorists were involved in attacks on the security forces in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The police registered a case and launched investigations against the alleged terrorists.

Earlier on January 28, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police had claimed to have killed two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to a spokesperson of police, taking action on a tip-off, the officials of CTD had signalled a vehicle to stop on Tatoor Road in Tank but the militants on board the vehicle had opened fire on the police.

The police personnel had effectively responded and killed two alleged terrorists in retaliatory fire, the spokesperson had added.

