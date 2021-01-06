CTD apprehends ‘wanted terrorist’, facilitator in Bannu

BANNU: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a ‘wanted terrorist’ and his facilitator in Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of some terrorists in the area, the CTD launched an operation at Shamozai area in the limits of the Township police station and apprehended Zareenullah and his facilitator.

The officials said that Zareenullah was associated with a banned organization and was involved in the bomb attacks on the security forces.

Read More:CTD arrests two ‘most wanted, trained terrorists’ in Karachi

Earlier on November 13, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had claimed arrests of two ‘most wanted and trained terrorists’ of a banned outfit, Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan after an alleged gun battle at Manghopir Road of Karachi.

CTD in-charge Mazhar Mashwani had said in a statement that the two most wanted terrorists of Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan, Agha Hassan and Muhammad Ali Raza Naqvi, had been arrested after a gun battle occurred at Manghopir Road on midnight of Thursday and Friday besides the seizure of weapons.

