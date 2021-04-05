CTD arrest alleged Muttahida London terrorist

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a key terrorist of MQM London involved in several heinous crimes, quoting officials, ARY News reported on Monday.

Terrorism suspect, namely Asif Bhaaiya, has been arrested with arms and ammunition in a raid at Manghopir road, CTD officials said.

The accused was wanted to the law enforcement agencies in scores of murder, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes cases registered at different police stations, officials said.

The CTD has constituted teams for arrest of absconders and proclaimed terrorists, department officials said.

The arrest comes in the wake of a recent news conference of CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid, who said that MQM-London’s Kehkashan Haider has been running a network of hitmen from the US.

In a joint press conference with the Sindh Rangers official, the CTD revealed an audiotape of Haider talking to a man, suspected to be a target killer.

The audiotape have a telephonic conversation allegedly between Haider and a target killer set to execute a target.

The alleged telephonic conversation conspired against target-killing of a prayer leader of a mosque near Serena Mobile Market, and Haider instructed the hired gun to choose a time when roads are replete with traffic so approaching target wouldn’t seem suspicious and fleeing the scene would be relatively easy.

