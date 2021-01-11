CTD arrests two alleged terrorists from DG Khan

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police on Monday claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists from Dera Ghazi Khan area of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the CTD, acting on a tip-off, the law enforcement team raided their hideout and arrested both of them.

“The arrested accused wanted to target religious places,” the spokesman said adding that explosive material and weapons were recovered from their possession.

The CTD has been involved in foiling terror-related activities in the Punjab province and in one such action, the force claimed to have busted a major terror module in the Rajanpur district of the province and arrested five alleged terrorists on November 02.

Read More: CTD shoots dead five terrorists in Rojhan

According to the CTD spokesman, they carried out a raid in Rajanpur district and arrested five terrorists, who have been identified as Aijaz, Sagheer, Jabir, Anwar, and Kamran.

We have recovered a suicide vest, hand grenade, and huge cache of weapons from their possession, the spokesman said adding that the alleged militants recently relocated their network to Ranjanpur from Balochistan province

