LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police claimed on Friday to have arrested a suspected terrorist during a raid in a Sialkot neighbourhood and seized explosives from his possession, ARY News reported.

According to a CTD official, the raid was carried out in the Wazirabad road area in Sialkot, leading to the arrest of the suspect who is associated with a proscribed organisation.

The arrested suspect was identified as Ziarat Gul alias Shahrukh Khan. Explosive material was seized from his possession.

Earlier, on Nov 14, the CTD claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists of a banned organization in Bahawalnagar.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the security personnel, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Bahawalnagar and took the “high-profile” militants into custody.

The suspected terrorists were identified as Saeed Akbar and Haseeb Javed, he said.

The security forces recovered explosive material, arms, ammunition and heavy amount of cash from the suspects, the spokesperson said and added that a case has been registered against the arrested terrorists.

Comments

comments