Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


CTD arrests alleged terrorist in Sialkot raid

CTD Sialkot Raid

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police claimed on Friday to have arrested a suspected terrorist during a raid in a Sialkot neighbourhood and seized explosives from his possession, ARY News reported.

According to a CTD official, the raid was carried out in the Wazirabad road area in Sialkot, leading to the arrest of the suspect who is associated with a proscribed organisation.

The arrested suspect was identified as Ziarat Gul alias Shahrukh Khan. Explosive material was seized from his possession.

Earlier, on Nov 14, the CTD claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists of a banned organization in Bahawalnagar.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the security personnel, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Bahawalnagar and took the “high-profile” militants into custody.

The suspected terrorists were identified as Saeed Akbar and Haseeb Javed, he said.

The security forces recovered explosive material, arms, ammunition and heavy amount of cash from the suspects, the spokesperson said and added that a case has been registered against the arrested terrorists.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

We’ve no issue if court allows Nawaz to travel abroad: Shahzad Akbar

Pakistan

Another child wounded of stray dog bite in Sindh

Pakistan

Indian may launch any false flag operation against Pakistan: FM Qureshi

Pakistan

Pakistan condemns killing of innocent Palestinians by Israeli forces


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close