KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday apprehended a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) target killer from Karachi, reported ARY News.

An investigation department team conducted a raid in Gulshan Iqbal and arrested Naeem Bajauri who is is said to be affiliated with the TTP.

“Naeem Khan alias Naeem Pathan and Naeem Bajauri was involved in a number of terrorist incidents,” said CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar. “He also remained a local president of a political party in Quaid-e-Azam Colony and was involved in several firing incidents.”

The official added that Bajauri had attacked a police van in which two policemen were killed. “He is also involved in various other attacks on police vehicles.”

In another raid, police arrested two armed men near the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

“The two accused are allegedly affiliated with Amarat-e-Islamiya Afghanistan,” said a CTD officer. “They have visited Afghanistan for score of time to get terrorism training.”

Earlier on Jan 16, the Pakistan Army killed four Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in Hangu, said the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence based operation on a suspected terrorist hide out earlier in the morning.

The killed terrorists including commander Islam were involved in a suicide attack in Kalaya, Hangu on November 23 last year.

It is pertinent to note that 30 people were killed and more than 40 were injured in the aforementioned Hangu blast which took place outside a seminary.

