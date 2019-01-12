CTD arrests ‘close associate’ of Raees Mama

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested a close associate of suspected target killer Raees Mama during a raid in Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported.

According to SP Murtaza Bhutto, the CTD personnel conducted a raid on a suspected hide out which led to the arrest of Muhammad Muzamil alias Halka. The suspect had links with a political party and remained an associated with Korangi Unit-74 in 2001, the police official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) had arrested alleged target killer Raees Mama in Malaysia in 2017. He was then brought back to the country to face a trial in the criminal cases registered against him.

Mama is said to be affiliated with the militant wing of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). He is considered to be a prime suspect of the May 12 incident where 40 people lost their lives in Karachi. The suspect is facing more than 50 criminal cases.

He fled the country after an operation launched in Karachi against unscrupulous elements in 2013. Mama is also said to be a close companion of Hammad Siddiqui, an accused in the 2012 Baldia Town factory fire.

