CTD arrests member of banned outfit in Lahore

CTD Lahore

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an alleged member of a banned outfit during a raid conducted in Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi has been arrested during a raid over allegedly financing terrorists.

A case was registered against Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi at CTD Lahore Station.

Earlier on December 25, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had foiled a major terror bid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur by arresting four suspects and seizing a huge quantity of explosive material and two vehicles.

During a raid, the Counter-Terrorism Department officials had arrested four alleged members of a banned outfit. Police told media that a major terrorist bid was foiled by the timely action of security officials by arresting suspects and seizing explosive material from their possession.

