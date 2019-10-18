KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have apprehended a key suspect behind the murder of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rao Shafiullah, reported ARY News.

According to CTD officials, the CTD investigation wing carried out a raid in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area that led to the arrest of the suspect, identified as Abdul Wahid.

They said the held suspect, who was involved in acts of terrorism, murder, attempted murder and other criminal cases, was arrested from a shopping mall in the area.

DSP Shafiullah was killed in a shootout with a gang of criminals during an operation in the katcha area of Garhi Tegho in Shikarpur district in Aug this year.

The police team went into the katcha area to recover a known Sindhi singer, Ghulam Nabi, alias Jigar Jalal Chandio, and his four companions who were apparently kidnapped.

The police team led by DSP Shafiullah lay siege to a possible hideout of the kidnappers in an attempt to reach and recover Jigar Jalal and his companions. During the operation, the police team came under intense fire.

In the following exchange of fire, the DSP lost his life and constable Babar sustained bullet wounds.

