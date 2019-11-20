CTD arrests two alleged terrorists in DG Khan

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two suspected terrorists of a banned organization in Dera Ghazi Khan, ARY News reported.

A CTD spokesperson said that the security personnel, on a tip-off, conducted raid in DG Khan and apprehended the suspects. The alleged terrorists were identified as Wali Muhammad and Ismail.

He said that the suspects were allegedly planning to attack the office of an intelligence agency. Hand grenades, sophisticated weapons, ammunition, explosive material and other things were recovered from their possession.

Read More: CTD apprehends two ‘terrorists’ of banned outfits in Bahawalnagar

Earlier on November 14, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists of a banned organization in Bahawalnagar.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the security personnel, on a tip-off, conducted raid in Bahawalnagar and took the high-profile militants into custody. The suspected terrorists were identified as Saeed Akbar and Haseeb Javed, he had added.

The security forces had recovered explosive material, arms, ammunition and heavy amount of cash from the suspects, the spokesperson said and added that a case had been registered against the ‘terrorists’.

Comments

comments