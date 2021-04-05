CTD arrests five ‘terrorists’ from Lahore under terrorism funding charges

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police on Monday claimed to have arrested five terrorists from Lahore for their involvement in collecting funds for terror activities, ARY NEWS reported.

A spokesman for the CTD said that their Lahore region carried out a raid near Bhatta Chowk (roundabout) in Lahore and arrested five alleged terrorists.

“They belonged to Daesh and hate material was recovered from their possession,” he said adding that the suspects have been identified as Nazimullah, Ziaur Rehman, Ishtiaq, Abdul Rehman and Malik Kashif.

The CTD spokesman said that the terrorists were spreading hate material among the public when they were apprehended.

“They were also collecting funds in the name of Daesh,” he said adding that 40 books based on hate material and funds and receipts of the terror organization were also recovered from their possession.

He further said that a case has been registered against the terrorists and an investigation launched to ascertain the extent of their crime.

In another action, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in December 2020 claimed to have arrested three terrorists during a raid conducted in Rawalpindi.

According to the CTD spokesperson, three terrorists were nabbed when they were planning to attack Islamabad Stock Exchange. The arrested terrorists were wanted by the police in four bomb blasts including the one in Pir Wadhai.

The terrorists were hiding near River Sawan in Rawalpindi. Security officials also recovered explosive material from their possession.

