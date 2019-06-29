CTD Civil Line officials turn out ‘dacoits’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Central Investigation Unit personnel have arrested five accused including three officials of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) who were allegedly involved in robbing a cigarette van in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a surprising revelation, three CTD officials turned out to be dacoits who targeted a van belongs to a cigarette company in the vicinity of Taimuria police station.

The accused persons were arrested in a raid carried out by Central Investigation Department personnel on Friday (yesterday).

Police said that the CTD officials were identified as Constable Taimur Haider, Umar Khan and Haq Nawaz. Whereas, other two suspects include Sumair and Muzammil over their alleged involvement in the criminal activity.

Police added that the action was taken over complaint of Imran against the officials filed on June 20.

The suspects had robbed a cigarette company’s vehicle worth around Rs375,000 which led opening of a thorough investigation against the CTD officials by the investigation department.

Earlier on September 20 last year, police had arrested a three-member dacoit gang from Karachi’s Zaman Town area.

According to police, a three-member gang involved in at least 200 cases of robbery and street crime was arrested from Zaman Town area of the city. The three suspects namely Ateeq, Adnan and Wasif belong to influential families.

The law enforcement agency says that all three are sons of civil servants- with one of them belonging to police- and have themselves applied for civil service. At least 200 cases have been registered in 12 police stations across the city.

