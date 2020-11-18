CTD cop posted in Peshawar commits suicide  

PESHAWAR: A Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official on Wednesday committed suicide at Police Lines in Peshawar for an unknown reason, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Kohat, was serving as a driver at the CTD Peshawar.

He committed suicide today after shooting himself for unknown reasons. The CTD personnel joined the duty two days back after returning from vacation.

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Intezar Ali allegedly committed suicide in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on October 02 after ‘accidental drowning of family members’.

Police officials said that the ASI Intezar Ali committed suicide after the accidental death of his wife and three children who had drowned in a canal two months ago.

According to police, Intezar Ali was facing depression since the death of his family members.

In yet another incident of a similar nature earlier in September, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) had committed suicide by shooting himself at Lahore’s Garden Town police station.

The police officer had been identified as Majeed who was associated with the Garden Town investigation department, shot himself dead shortly at his office using an official gun.

It emerged that he was under mental stress after the demise of his son in a traffic accident. He was also worried about his younger son suffering from a physical disability.

