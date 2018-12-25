CTD arrests four terrorists in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four terrorists of a banned outfit from Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

As per details, CTD team foiled terror activity by arresting four terrorists on tip-off from Gujranwala here today.

“The arrested terrorists identified as Muhammad Tawaseen, Muhammad Junaid, Munir Ahmed and Taj Shah, were having links with the proscribed organization,” said officials of the CTD.

CTD also confiscated explosives and other matter from their custody. The arrested terrorists were shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.

In a separate action by CTD, back in month of September, two terrorists were taken into custody from Gujranwala.

A spokesman for the CTD said that the two belonged to a proscribed organization. They were identified as Asif and Wali Muhammad.

Weapons, explosive material, hand grenades, and other material were also found from their possession.

In the month of August, the CTD also claimed to have arrested two terrorists during a joint operation in Bhakkar.

Security forces also recovered hand grenade and suicide jacket from the terrorists in Jhagar graveyard located at Behal Road. They were identified as Shehzad and Anas.

A case was registered in Faisalabad against the terrorists. Sections of terrorism and possession of explosive material were included in the case.

