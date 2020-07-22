Five terrorists of banned outfit nabbed by CTD Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials have arrested five alleged terrorists of banned outfit during a raid conducted in Karachi’s Golimar area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

CTD in-charge Ali Raza told media that the detained terrorists were affiliated with a banned outfit Lashkar-i-Jhangvi, whereas, the raiding team has also seized illegal weapons from their possession. The seized weaponry includes two Kalashnikov and other material.

According to the CTD officer, the accused persons were planning to security agencies, police and some religious figures. During the interrogation, they confessed to being involved in more than six assassinations.

The detained persons also revealed that four teams of target killers have been activated in Karachi for targeting law enforcers and religious figures.

In a separate raid, the CTD personnel claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders in the Kohat region, who were wanted in different cases of terrorism and extortion.

The CTD spokesperson revealed that the alleged terrorists were collecting donations for financing their accomplices. The raiding team also seized Pakistani and foreign currency from their possession.

A case has been filed against the arrested persons and further investigation is underway.

