CTD officer ‘kidnaps’ gold trader for ransom in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another incident of short-term kidnapping, an officer of the counter terrorism department (CTD) of police along with his team reportedly kidnapped a gold trader and later released him after taking Rs 700,000 and a gold chain in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, CTD officer Ijaz Butt along with other police official booked Majid Akhlaq, a gold trader, on the charges of committing ATM fraud. Later, the police officer released him after taking Rs0.7 million bribe and a two-tola gold chain.

Talking to ARY News, the gold trader said that a CTD officer Ijaz Butt along with his team conducted raid at his house on 26th of June and took him into custody. Majid Akhlaq maintained that he had been kept in illegal confinement at garden headquarter.

He claimed that he had been released after taking Rs700,000 as ransom. The trader said that the police had also looted a two-tola gold chain, laptop, Rs 25,000 cash and other valuables during the raid at his house.

A case has been registered against the CTD officer Ijaz Butt and other police officials in Rizvia police station over the court’s orders for abducting the gold trader for ransom.

Comments

comments