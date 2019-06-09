CTD officials arrest three terror suspects in Multan raid

MULTAN: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in a raid in Multan arrested three terror suspects, ARY News reported on Sunday.

CTD personnel conducted a raid at a house in Khaira Chowk in Multan and arrested three terror suspects affiliated with an outlawed group, CTD sources said.

Arrested terrorism accused were identified as Basit, Nasir and Ghulam Hussain, sources said.

The law enforcement personnel also recovered explosives and cash from the possession of arrested terrorists.

Terror suspects were allegedly planning attacks on sensitive government installations in Multan, CTD sources said.

CTD officials in an earlier raid in April had arrested four suspected terrorists in Multan.

A team of officials conducted raid near Bahawalpur Bypass intersection and arrested four alleged terrorists.

According to officials, the accused had made a plan to target sensitive points in the area.

Six hand grenades, ammunition and equipment were recovered from the arrested men.

The suspects were identified as Fazal, Aslam, Gul and Basit.

The arrested accused were transferred to an undisclosed place for interrogation, officials said.

CTD officials had arrested an alleged terrorist during a raid in Abbotabad earlier this month.

Arrested terror suspect identified as Mujeebur Rehman hailed from Karachi.

