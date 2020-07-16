CTD claims to make progress in PSX terror attack

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Thursday claimed to have made progress in the probe of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) attack case, ARY NEWS reported.

The probe found that the terrorist Salman carried out reconnaissance at the PSX building and was the only one among the four terrorists who knew the way to enter the building.

“The three other terrorists were unaware of directions inside the building,” the CTD officials said adding it helped in foiling the PSX terror attack as Salman was the first one to go down in the attack, leaving their terror plan in tatters.

The CTD further said that they have reports of the presence of terrorists’ sleeper cells in Lyari, Baldia and Musharraf Colony areas of the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 10 people were killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on 29 June.

The law enforcement agencies on July 09 claimed to have traced the alleged facilitators of the terrorists who had attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building.

Read More: PSX terrorists remained in contact with handler, probe finds

The investigation team, after the new development, decided to interrogate some prisoners associated with banned outfits.

The mobile phones and SIM cards used by the terrorists were not registered in their names, the sources said, adding that the attackers had purchased the SIMs from another province.

The sources said LEAs have picked up over a dozen suspects in connection with the terror attack and they were being interrogated from different angles.

Comments

comments