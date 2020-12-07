CTD Punjab arrests ‘two terrorists’ from Bahawalnagar

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police on Monday claimed to have apprehended two alleged terrorists from the Bahawalnagar area of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing details of the raid, the CTD officials said that the alleged terrorist elements were arrested while they were collecting funds for their nefarious activities.

“Both of them belong to an outlawed organization,” the CTD said adding that they were identified as Muhib ur Rehman and Usman Ghani.

The law enforcing authority further said that they have recovered the funds collected by them besides also taking into possession the literature of the outlawed organization.

The CTD has been involved in foiling terror-related activities in the Punjab province and in one such action, the force claimed to have busted a major terror module in the Rajanpur district of the province and arrested five alleged terrorists on November 02.

Read More: CTD shoots dead five terrorists in Rojhan

According to the CTD spokesman, they carried out a raid in Rajanpur district and arrested five terrorists, who have been identified as Aijaz, Sagheer, Jabir, Anwar, and Kamran.

We have recovered a suicide vest, hand grenade, and huge cache of weapons from their possession, the spokesman said adding that the alleged militants recently relocated their network to Ranjanpur from Balochistan province

Comments

comments