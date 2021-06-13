CTD Punjab arrests three terror suspects in intelligence based operations

LAHORE : The Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab conducted 53 intelligence-based operations across Punjab in a week and arrested three terrorists, a spokesperson said.

According to the CTD spokesperson during the operations, 54 suspects were questioned and three suspected terrorists namely Muhammad Arshad, Zubair and Rashid were arrested.

The officials recovered religious hate based documents from the terrorists, spokesperson said.

“Arrested terror suspects have been affiliated with an outlawed group and cases have been registered against them,” CTD spokesperson said.

Earlier on June 3, the Counter-Terrorism Department had arrested an alleged terrorist during a raid conducted near Darya Khan-Bhakkar Link Road.

The alleged terrorist Imran had been arrested on charges of planning an attack on a sensitive institution’s office. The raiding team recovered safety fuses, explosive material and other equipment from his possession.

A case was registered against the alleged terrorist at CTD Sargodha police station and further investigation is underway.

