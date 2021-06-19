CTD Punjab conducts 49 operations during one week

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has conducted 49 operations across Punjab during the period of one week, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The CTD Punjab spokesperson said that three terrorists including Iftikhar Ahmed, Saad Manzar and Waseem Abbas were arrested, whereas, 50 suspects were also interrogated.

The arrested terrorists were allegedly associated with different banned outfits. According to CTD spokesperson, cases have been registered against the terrorists and they were shifted to an undisclosed location.

Earlier on June 13, the Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab had said that it conducted 53 intelligence-based operations across Punjab in a week and arrested three terrorists.

According to the CTD spokesperson, 54 suspects had been questioned and three suspected terrorists namely Muhammad Arshad, Zubair and Rashid were arrested during the operations. The officials had also recovered religious hate based documents from the terrorists, spokesperson said.

