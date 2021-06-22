Two alleged terrorists arrested in Rahim Yar Khan: CTD

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials have conducted a raid in Rahim Yar Khan today and arrested two alleged terrorists including Shahid Zaheer and Ghulam Rehman, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted on a tip-off by the CTD officials in Rahim Yar Khan. The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that the terrorists were holding a suspected bag. It added that explosive material, safety fuses and detonators were recovered from their possession.

A case was filed against the alleged terrorists at CTD Multan police station. The arrested terrorists were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Read: CTD arrest two terrorists in night raid from Mirpur Khas, says DIG

Earlier on June 19, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had said that 49 operations were conducted across Punjab during the period of one week.

The CTD Punjab spokesperson had said that three terrorists including Iftikhar Ahmed, Saad Manzar and Waseem Abbas were arrested, whereas, 50 suspects were also interrogated.

The arrested terrorists were allegedly associated with different banned outfits. According to CTD spokesperson, cases had been registered against the terrorists and they were shifted to an undisclosed location.

Comments

comments