CTD registers Quetta blast case

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday registered case into Quetta blast near eastern bypass, yesterday.

The case was registered on the complaint of SHO against the unidentified men. Charges of murder and terrorism have been included in the case.

At least three people were killed and 24 others sustained injuries after a bomb exploded near eastern bypass in Quetta.

According to reports, the bomb was planted in a motorbike at Sher Jan bus stop near eastern bypass of Quetta.

Earlier on Sunday, At least nine people including four policemen were killed and scores of others were injured in shooting and blast attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

At least two policemen were martyred when armed terrorists opened fire at a check post in Dera Ismail Khan district. According to reports, the incident took place at Kotla Syedan police post in DIK district.

A bomb device exploded at the gate of District Headquarters Hospital DIK when the dead bodies of the deceased policemen were being transferred to the medical facility.

